Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Stephen Kiernan: 'Pollack’s Last Lover' Book Launch Party

Stephen Kiernan: 'Pollack’s Last Lover' Book Launch Party

Join local author Stephen Kiernan to celebrate the release of his latest novel with an artful evening in Burlington City Art’s new Community Room. Enjoy a cash bar, lite bites, and a sunset view while being the first to get your copy of "Pollack’s Last Lover" from Phoenix Books.

BCA Community Room
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Burlington City Arts
802-865-7166
bca@burlingtoncityarts.org
https://www.burlingtoncityarts.org/events
BCA Community Room
405 Pine st
Burlington, Vermont 05401
802-865-7166
bca@burlingtoncityarts.org
https://www.burlingtoncityarts.org/