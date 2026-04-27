Stephen Kiernan: 'Pollack’s Last Lover' Book Launch Party
Stephen Kiernan: 'Pollack’s Last Lover' Book Launch Party
Join local author Stephen Kiernan to celebrate the release of his latest novel with an artful evening in Burlington City Art’s new Community Room. Enjoy a cash bar, lite bites, and a sunset view while being the first to get your copy of "Pollack’s Last Lover" from Phoenix Books.
BCA Community Room
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026
Event Supported By
Burlington City Arts
802-865-7166
bca@burlingtoncityarts.org
BCA Community Room
405 Pine stBurlington, Vermont 05401
802-865-7166
bca@burlingtoncityarts.org