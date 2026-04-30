St J Arts & Culture Community Roundtable Discussion
St J Arts & Culture Community Roundtable Discussion
Join in for a conversation surrounding all things Arts & Culture in the town of St Johnsbury!
This project, in partnership between Catamount Arts and the Town of St Johnsbury, aims to build on St. Johnsbury's long-standing arts tradition to leverage distinctive assets, strengthen community identity, and position arts and culture as a catalyst for community vitality, economic development, and cultural connection.
The Roundtable Discussion at the Athenaeum is free, ADA accessible, and open to the public.
St. Johnsbury Athenaeum
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026
Event Supported By
St. Johnsbury Athenaeum
802-748-8291
lmoss@stjathenaeum.org
St. Johnsbury Athenaeum
1171 Main St.St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-8291
lmoss@stjathenaeum.org