St J Arts & Culture Community Roundtable Discussion

Join in for a conversation surrounding all things Arts & Culture in the town of St Johnsbury!

This project, in partnership between Catamount Arts and the Town of St Johnsbury, aims to build on St. Johnsbury's long-standing arts tradition to leverage distinctive assets, strengthen community identity, and position arts and culture as a catalyst for community vitality, economic development, and cultural connection.

The Roundtable Discussion at the Athenaeum is free, ADA accessible, and open to the public.