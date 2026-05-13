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Spring Rummage Sale

Spring Rummage Sale

This Women’s Ministries has updated the Spring Rummage Sale days to Friday and Saturday. During this twice a year event, our Fellowship Hall is packed full of household items, clothing, small appliances, linens, and children’s toys and games. Visit the Boutique downstairs for jewelry and home decor. Help support the Women’s Ministries biggest fundraiser. Please bring your own bag. *Saturday: Bag Sale Special – fill a bag at a lower price; 1/2 price Boutique items.

Grace Congregational UCC
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026

Event Supported By

Grace Congregational UCC
https://gracechurchvt.org
Grace Congregational UCC
8 Court Street
Rutland, Vermont 05701
https://gracechurchvt.org/