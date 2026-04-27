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Mudstock Gala: 2nd Annual Fundraising Concert & Reception

Mudstock Gala: 2nd Annual Fundraising Concert & Reception

Join us for a joyful, music-filled celebration to support the arts, connect with community, and say goodbye to the mud!

Lobby opens at 6:00 PM – come early for mudpie & mingling, by Splendid Bakes, then the live concert featuring BettySoo starts at 7:00 PM.

Feeling festive? Wear a twig, flower, or seasonal hat/crown and you’ll be entered into a drawing for a 1-year free movie pass! (Yes, really!)

Dress:
- Vermont Chic
- Your most fabulous wellies (mud boots)
- A seasonal crown or whimsical spring hat ( **CROWN CONTEST IS OPTIONAL**)

Let’s say goodbye to the mud... and hello to the buds.

Pentangle Arts
Pay what you will
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pentangle Arts
(802) 457-3981
communications@pentanglearts.org
https://www.pentanglearts.org/

Artist Group Info

BettySoo
https://bettysoo.com
Pentangle Arts
31 The Grn
Woodstock, Vermont 05091
802-457-3981
boxoffice@pentanglearts.org
https://www.pentanglearts.org/