Mudstock Gala: 2nd Annual Fundraising Concert & Reception

Join us for a joyful, music-filled celebration to support the arts, connect with community, and say goodbye to the mud!

Lobby opens at 6:00 PM – come early for mudpie & mingling, by Splendid Bakes, then the live concert featuring BettySoo starts at 7:00 PM.

Feeling festive? Wear a twig, flower, or seasonal hat/crown and you’ll be entered into a drawing for a 1-year free movie pass! (Yes, really!)

Dress:

- Vermont Chic

- Your most fabulous wellies (mud boots)

- A seasonal crown or whimsical spring hat ( **CROWN CONTEST IS OPTIONAL**)

Let’s say goodbye to the mud... and hello to the buds.