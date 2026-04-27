Mudstock Gala: 2nd Annual Fundraising Concert & Reception
Mudstock Gala: 2nd Annual Fundraising Concert & Reception
Join us for a joyful, music-filled celebration to support the arts, connect with community, and say goodbye to the mud!
Lobby opens at 6:00 PM – come early for mudpie & mingling, by Splendid Bakes, then the live concert featuring BettySoo starts at 7:00 PM.
Feeling festive? Wear a twig, flower, or seasonal hat/crown and you’ll be entered into a drawing for a 1-year free movie pass! (Yes, really!)
Dress:
- Vermont Chic
- Your most fabulous wellies (mud boots)
- A seasonal crown or whimsical spring hat ( **CROWN CONTEST IS OPTIONAL**)
Let’s say goodbye to the mud... and hello to the buds.
Pentangle Arts
Pay what you will
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 8 May 2026
Event Supported By
Pentangle Arts
(802) 457-3981
communications@pentanglearts.org
Artist Group Info
BettySoo
Pentangle Arts
31 The GrnWoodstock, Vermont 05091
802-457-3981
boxoffice@pentanglearts.org