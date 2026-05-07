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Meet the Lambs

Meet the Lambs

Saturday, May 16, Merck Forest & Farmland Center invites the public to its annual "Meet the Lambs" event, an all-ages spring celebration in Rupert, Vermont. From 11 am to 3 pm, visitors can meet the newest residents of the farm - lambs, goat kids, rabbits, chicks, and more. Farm fresh food for sale, hands-on activities, and more will round out the afternoon. There's something for everyone.

The event is free and open to all. A suggested donation of $5 per person helps support the land stewardship work that makes days like this possible. Parking is available on site.

Merck Forest & Farmland Center is located at 3270 VT Route 315 in Rupert, Vermont.

Merck Forest & Farmland Center
11:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Artist Group Info

renata@merckforest.org
Merck Forest & Farmland Center
3270 Rte 315
Rupert, Vermont 05768
(802) 394-7836
learn@merckforest.org
https://www.merckforest.org/