Me-Made Clothing Swap

Come join us for an afternoon of swapping me-mades. This includes any clothing or accessory item you have sewn, knit, embroidered, crocheted, block printed etc. If you crafted it and it's wearable, it works! Feel free to bring and swap as many items as you wish to. Below are some general guidelines to make sure fun is had for all:

—Me made items can include clothing and accessories you have completely made as well as items you have upcycled and embellished.

—Must be in wearable conditions (no incomplete items or items in need of mending)

—The goal of this event is to re-home as many of your goods as possible. You may come with as many items as you want and leave with as many as you want. This isn't a trade for trade event, as long as you've brought something to swap you are allowed to respectfully give a new home to as many goods as you'd like.

—Items of yours that are remaining at the end of the swap or when you leave must be taken home with you. In the event that goods are leftover at the end of the swap they will be donated to one of the local thrift stores.