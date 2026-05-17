A fine fingerstyle guitarist with a precise baritone roaming from Alaska, Kray Van Kirk set his Ph.D. in fisheries population dynamics modeling aside to write songs, tell stories, and summon heroes. Van Kirk is not the average crying-in-your-coffee singer-songwriter… he’s a charming, Quixotic, decidedly eclectic character.

“We are driven by myth and the seasons of the heart,” he says, “and the stories are all true. The quest is to journey inside, find what burns at the core of your soul, and bring it back into the light. Everyone gets to be the hero. Nobody is left behind.”

His song Thunderbird resurrects the Phoenix in an empty desert diner in the American Southwest… The Queen of Elfland plucks Thomas the Rhymer from the English-Scottish border in 1250 and drops him and the Queen into a subway car… The Library Song has Superman moonlighting among the stacks… Rosa and Hector ride through Sherwood Forest on canes and a wheelchair… The Midnight Commander celebrates an insane old man leading the city of New York to take up arms (and underwear) against hatred.

Kray's newest album, Empire, was released in February.

“The Alaskan singer-songwriter, in his Edinburgh debut, was not the reason I arrived early, but was certainly why I stayed late.” — The Daily Fringe Review

John Fealy is a Vermont folk singer, and his acoustic music — made on finger-style steel string guitar, banjo, ukulele, and piano — is rooted deep in his heart and aims to share his love of humanity, nature, and the greater forces of life. He’s a father, husband, and a dedicated street outreach worker. And also the lead singer of the band Ox Child.

Kray Van Kirk with John Fealy at Stage 33 Live in Bellows Falls, Vermont, on May 17, 2026 in a 3:00 matinee. Tickets are $15 in advance through stage33live.com, or $20 (cash) at the door as available. Advance tickets guarantee entry. Only 40 tickets will be sold. Advance sales will close at midnight the day before the show, or when 40 tickets are sold.

Stage 33 Live is a casual and intimate industrial-rustic listening room in a former factory hosting local, regional, and national performances and presentations of original material. No bar or kitchen, the stage is the mission; coffee / soda / juice / water and weird snacks available by donation. More information about the nonprofit, all-volunteer project, and this and other upcoming events, online at stage33live.com

Stage 33 Live gratefully acknowledges the help of so many individuals without whom none of this would be able to happen, and institutional support this season from The Island Corporation, WOOL-FM, Guilford Sound, and the Rockingham Arts & Museum Project to help fund improvements and maintenance, and generally smooth out a lot of the rough edges. Stage 33 Live is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, and all donations are deductible to the fullest extent. Volunteers run the thing from stem to stern.