Harmony in the Harvest: European Agricultural Folk Songs

Join renowned shape-note leaders Josh Karp and Maria Schuman for an immersive vocal workshop exploring the deep-rooted connection between the land and the voice. For centuries, the rhythms of the seasons—plowing, sowing, and the triumphant harvest—have been preserved in the folk traditions of Europe.

In this session, we move beyond the printed page to find the raw, communal power of songs that once echoed across fields and village squares.