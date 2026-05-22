The Green Mountain Shakespeare Festival kicks off its second season with a production of 'Hamlet' by William Shakespeare, directed by Tom Blachly, and starring Fergus Ryan, at the Plainfield Town Hall Opera House, 18 High Street (US Rte. 2), Plainfield, Vermont, June 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, and 27 at 7:00PM, and June 21 and 28 at 2:00PM.