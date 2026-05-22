Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Hamlet

Hamlet

The Green Mountain Shakespeare Festival kicks off its second season with a production of 'Hamlet' by William Shakespeare, directed by Tom Blachly, and starring Fergus Ryan, at the Plainfield Town Hall Opera House, 18 High Street (US Rte. 2), Plainfield, Vermont, June 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, and 27 at 7:00PM, and June 21 and 28 at 2:00PM.

Plainfield Opera House
$20
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Jun 28, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Plainfield Little Theatre
(802) 793-2092
blachly@together.net
https://sites.google.com/view/green-mountain-shakespeare-fes
Plainfield Opera House
18 High St
Plainfield, Vermont 05667
https://www.plainfieldartsvt.org/