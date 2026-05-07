Gamelan Sulukala

Vermont's one and only Javanese gamelan will perform traditional Indonesian and contemporary American compositions for a 13-member orchestra playing gongs, various metallophones, drums, and flutes, employing scales unfamiliar to the Western ear, at Bethany Church at 115 Main St, Montpelier on Saturday, June 6 @ 7:00 pm. If you've never heard a gamelan ensemble perform, we'd strongly encourage you to attend, as it's unlike any other musical tradition… and our set of instruments truly sings in the Bethany sanctuary!