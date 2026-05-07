Gamelan Sulukala
Gamelan Sulukala
Vermont's one and only Javanese gamelan will perform traditional Indonesian and contemporary American compositions for a 13-member orchestra playing gongs, various metallophones, drums, and flutes, employing scales unfamiliar to the Western ear, at Bethany Church at 115 Main St, Montpelier on Saturday, June 6 @ 7:00 pm. If you've never heard a gamelan ensemble perform, we'd strongly encourage you to attend, as it's unlike any other musical tradition… and our set of instruments truly sings in the Bethany sanctuary!
Bethany Church
$20 adult/$15 senior/$10 student
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Gamelan Sulukala
8024561983
sulukalagamelan@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
dragondance60@gmail.com
Bethany Church
115 Main StMontpelier, Vermont 05602
(802) 223-2424