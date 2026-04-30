Floydian Trip presents Echoes Through Time: From the Piper to the Bell

Floydian Trip brings the music of Pink Floyd to life with stunning detail and massive sound. This one-night-only concert spans Floyd’s legendary catalog—from their earliest recordings, through the iconic albums that defined a generation, to the emotional sweep of their final work.

This one-night-only concert spans the full arc of Pink Floyd’s career—starting in the raw, psychedelic edge of their earliest recordings, cutting through the seismic albums that redefined rock in the 1970s, and arriving in the lush, emotional space of their final work.