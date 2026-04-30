Floydian Trip presents Echoes Through Time: From the Piper to the Bell
Floydian Trip presents Echoes Through Time: From the Piper to the Bell
Floydian Trip brings the music of Pink Floyd to life with stunning detail and massive sound. This one-night-only concert spans Floyd’s legendary catalog—from their earliest recordings, through the iconic albums that defined a generation, to the emotional sweep of their final work.
This one-night-only concert spans the full arc of Pink Floyd’s career—starting in the raw, psychedelic edge of their earliest recordings, cutting through the seismic albums that redefined rock in the 1970s, and arriving in the lush, emotional space of their final work.
Chandler Center for the Arts
$10-$45, Kids Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Chandler Center for the Arts
802-728-9878
marketing@chandler-arts.org
Artist Group Info
Floydian Trip
floydiantripband@gmail.com
Chandler Center for the Arts
71 N. Main StreetRandolph, Vermont 05060
802-728-9878
marketing@chandler-arts.org