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Floydian Trip presents Echoes Through Time: From the Piper to the Bell

Floydian Trip presents Echoes Through Time: From the Piper to the Bell

Floydian Trip brings the music of Pink Floyd to life with stunning detail and massive sound. This one-night-only concert spans Floyd’s legendary catalog—from their earliest recordings, through the iconic albums that defined a generation, to the emotional sweep of their final work.

This one-night-only concert spans the full arc of Pink Floyd’s career—starting in the raw, psychedelic edge of their earliest recordings, cutting through the seismic albums that redefined rock in the 1970s, and arriving in the lush, emotional space of their final work.

Chandler Center for the Arts
$10-$45, Kids Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chandler Center for the Arts
802-728-9878
marketing@chandler-arts.org
https://www.chandler-arts.org

Artist Group Info

Floydian Trip
floydiantripband@gmail.com
https://www.floydiantrip.com
Chandler Center for the Arts
71 N. Main Street
Randolph, Vermont 05060
802-728-9878
marketing@chandler-arts.org
https://www.chandler-arts.org