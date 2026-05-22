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Fall Makers Market 2026

Fall Makers Market 2026

Join us for the annual Fall Makers Market in Newfane, Vermont — a celebration of handmade artistry, local creativity, and community connection! Browse a wonderful variety of vendors featuring handcrafted jewelry, home décor, art, clothing, gifts, seasonal goods, and more. With over 25 local makers, there’s something unique waiting around every corner.

Come spend the day exploring, shopping small, and supporting talented artisans from our region. Enjoy delicious food from Bumbles Birria, friendly faces, and the cozy atmosphere that makes this event a local favorite every year.

Whether you’re starting your holiday shopping, searching for something special, or simply looking for a fun autumn outing, the Fall Makers Market is the perfect place to gather, connect, and celebrate the creativity of our community.

NewBrook Fire and Rescue
10:30 AM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Feral By Nature
802-275-7272
Feralbynaturevt@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/events/1640989543532798
NewBrook Fire and Rescue
698 Vermont Route 30
Newfane, Vermont 05345
8022757272
darasphotostudio@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/p/Newbrook-Fire-Rescue-100054190425154/