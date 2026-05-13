Elliot Burg: 'Heart & Eye' Reception and Artist Talk

This well-deserved retrospective Heart and Eye - World Photography by Elliot Burg is a journey into an artist’s life through captured moments. Very few of us have had an opportunity to explore parts of the globe during specific times of political unrest, Carnival, floods or to witness poignant athletic achievements. Elliot Burg’s candid compositions have been created over the last 10 years and they take us to memorable places through the lens of portraiture. This is a not-to-be-missed opportunity to experience these arresting images—some exotic, and others poignant— yet all are revealing and intimate.

Montpelier Art Walk is Friday, June 5 from 4:30 to 7:00 pm at the Vermont Supreme Court Gallery with Artist Remarks at 6:00 p.m.

“For me, photography is a lens through which to see and communicate the human condition: the inspirational sight of a 74-year-old athlete cresting the high jump bar in a seniors track and field meet … the yearning of a young boy watching grownups play basketball in a public park in Brooklyn … the hardship and wisdom etched on the face of a village woman in Myanmar … the loving quirkiness of Vermont’s annual Tunbridge Fair … the courage of men and women who have opposed tyranny in their homeland.” – Elliot Burg

The exhibition will be on view at the Vermont Supreme Court Gallery until June 26, 2026. Free and open to the public. Open daily M-F 8:30 am -4:30 pm (closed during the lunch hour).