Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dustin Lowman Concert: Songs in the Key of Crises

Dustin Lowman Concert: Songs in the Key of Crises

Troubadour, New Yorker, folksinger, Bob Dylan–YouTube Personality Influencer, and songwriter, Dustin Lowman shares his silky, road-haunted voice and expert strumming in this free live concert.

He'll cover Dylan and Springsteen and also play some originals.

Pierson Library
Free
06:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pierson Library
8029855124
mhibben@shelburnevt.org
https://piersonlibrary.org

Artist Group Info

Dustin Lowman
mhibben@shelburnevt.org
https://dustinlowman.com/
Pierson Library
5376 Shelburne Rd.
Shelburne, Vermont 05482
8029855124
mhibben@shelburnevt.org
https://piersonlibrary.org