Rhythm and groove come to the heart of the city from June 3-6 when Burlington City Arts (BCA) and the Church Street Marketplace team up to present Downtown Jazz as part of The Flynn's Burlington Discover Jazz Festival. Enjoy four evenings of live, local music throughout Downtown Burlington.

The bricks will be boppin' on the Church Street Marketplace with the return of the Top Block Stage from 6–9 PM on Wednesday, June 3, through Friday, June 5, and an extended lineup from 4–9 PM on Saturday, June 6. Wander down the Marketplace and take in jazz on College Street, a more intimate setting that pairs perfectly with dinner—grab a table at Leunig’s, Sweetwaters, or Ri Ra and enjoy live tunes from 6–8 PM, Wednesday through Saturday.

Midday performances round out the experience in City Hall Park, where BCA’s Summer Concert Series returns to jazz up your lunch hour on Wednesday and Friday from 12:30–1:30 PM.

Whether you’re strolling Church Street, dining al fresco, or taking a midday break in the park, Downtown Jazz offers countless ways to get into the groove of summer in the city!