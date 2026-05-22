In Shirley, Vermont, five strangers gather for an adult acting class at a small community center. What begins as a simple creative escape slowly turns into something much more personal as the group reveals parts of themselves they never expected to share. Pulitzer-winning playwright Annie Baker’s Circle Mirror Transformation is funny, tender, and quietly profound, capturing the awkwardness and beauty of human connection with remarkable honesty. Performances June 11, 12, 13, 18 & 20 @ 7:00 and June 14, 20 & 21 @ 2:00.

Circle Mirror Transformation is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Dramatists Play Service www.concordtheatricals.com.

