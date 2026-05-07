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Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival Week 2

Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival Week 2

On Saturday, August 15, get ready for Week 2 of the Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, a special concert honoring Walter Parker!

The program brings together mixed ensembles of strings, winds, and piano, culminating in Dohnányi’s Sextet in C major, Op. 37. It opens with Louis Spohr’s Grand Duo for violin and viola, Op. 13, moving from a poised Allegro moderato through a lyrical Adagio to a graceful Tempo di Menuetto. Robert Kahn’s Trio Serenade in F minor, Op. 73 for clarinet, horn, and piano follows, shifting from an expressive Andante sostenuto to a lively Vivace and a set of variations on an original theme.

A reflective moment arrives with the Adagio from Dmitri Shostakovich’s The Bright Stream Ballet Suite No. 2 for cello and piano. After intermission, the program concludes with Ernst von Dohnányi’s Sextet in C major, Op. 37, unfolding from the dramatic Allegro appassionato through a richly textured Intermezzo, into a warm Allegro con sentimento, and closing with a spirited Allegro vivace, giocoso.

Performers include Michael Roth, violin; Erica Gailing, viola; Peter Sanders, cello; Alan R. Kay, clarinet; Stewart Rose, horn; and Wan-Chi Su, piano.

Chandler Center for the Arts
$0-$27
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Chandler Center for the Arts
802-728-9878
marketing@chandler-arts.org
https://www.chandler-arts.org

Artist Group Info

Peter Sanders
Chandler Center for the Arts
71 N. Main Street
Randolph, Vermont 05060
802-728-9878
marketing@chandler-arts.org
https://www.chandler-arts.org