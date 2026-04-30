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Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival Week 1

Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival Week 1

On Saturday, August 8, get ready for Week 1 of the Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival!

The program features works by Brahms, Glière, and Żeleński. It opens with Johannes Brahms’s Sonata No. 1 in F minor, Op. 120 for viola and piano, moving through its four movements from the driving Allegro appassionato to the lively Vivace. Reinhold Glière’s Eight Pieces, Op. 39 for violin and cello follow, a varied set that ranges from a graceful Gavotte and lyrical Berceuse to a spirited Scherzo and Etude.

After intermission, the program concludes with Władysław Żeleński’s Piano Quartet in C minor, Op. 61, unfolding from the bold Allegro con brio through a reflective Romanza and Intermezzo to an expressive, energetic finale.

Performers include Michael Roth, violin; Arturo Delmoni, viola; Peter Sanders, cello; and Diana Fanning, piano.

Chandler Center for the Arts
$0-$27
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chandler Center for the Arts
802-728-9878
marketing@chandler-arts.org
https://www.chandler-arts.org
Chandler Center for the Arts
71 N. Main Street
Randolph, Vermont 05060
802-728-9878
marketing@chandler-arts.org
https://www.chandler-arts.org