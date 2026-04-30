Fiercely rooted in the classics, the girl who left her Kentucky home and high school at 16 to take a job at Dollywood has grown into a woman who embraces the genre’s forward progression. GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter Carly Pearce lit fire with her debut album Every Little Thing and the PLATINUM-certified history-making title track, and she hasn’t slowed down since.

Now a Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member who has performed on the famed stage more than 100 times, Pearce has come a long way from the pain she felt writing her critically acclaimed and commercially lauded third studio album 29 which includes Country Radio chart toppers “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” with Ashley McBryde and 2x PLATINUM-certified “What He Didn’t Do.” Her critically acclaimed 2024 album hummingbird includes PLATINUM-certified lead single “we don’t fight anymore” (featuring Chris Stapleton), which earned Pearce her second GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance and fifth Top 5 Country Radio hit. With her highly anticipated fifth studio album on the way, Pearce continues to resonate with her honest lyrics and timeless musicality.