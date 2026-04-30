Blackberry Smoke: 25th Anniversary Tour 2026

Throughout their career, Blackberry Smoke have embodied Georgia’s rich musical legacy, honoring the people, places and sounds of their home state. Their latest album, Be Right Here draws inspiration from Southern rock, blues-leaning classic rock and rootsy vintage country and is full of vivid and relatable characters that ensure the songs often resemble rich short stories.

Over the past two decades, Blackberry Smoke has amassed the following of a loyal fanbase, leading their last six full-length albums to achieve great chart success, including 2021’sYouHear Georgia, which reached #1 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk Albums chart and 2024’sBeRight Here, which reached the top 5 on the Top Current Album Sales chart.

Touring relentlessly, the band know a little something about hitting the road in order to find a place to belong, and supported by the strong fanbase of Brothers and Sisters, legions of whom travel across the globe to support the band, they in turn give fans a palace to belong.

Over the years the band has appeared across the globe on stages such as Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, Summerfest, Glastonbury, Download UK, to name a few, and has no plans to stop anytime soon.