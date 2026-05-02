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Best of Vermont Summer Festival

Best of Vermont Summer Festival

Experience everything you love about summer in Vermont at the Best of Vermont Summer Festival, presented by Mary W. Davis REALTOR & Associates. Enjoy live music, craft beverage producers, cheese and maple makers, specialty foods, artisan products, fine art, and a fun kids zone. The festival welcomes locals, new residents, second homeowners, and visitors alike.

Okemo Field
$5
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Aug 23, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce
802-228-5830
info@yourplaceinvermont.com
https://www.yourplaceinvermont.com/
Okemo Field
Bixby Road
Ludlow, Vermont 05149