Best of Vermont Summer Festival
Best of Vermont Summer Festival
Experience everything you love about summer in Vermont at the Best of Vermont Summer Festival, presented by Mary W. Davis REALTOR & Associates. Enjoy live music, craft beverage producers, cheese and maple makers, specialty foods, artisan products, fine art, and a fun kids zone. The festival welcomes locals, new residents, second homeowners, and visitors alike.
Okemo Field
$5
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Aug 23, 2026.
Event Supported By
Okemo Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce
802-228-5830
info@yourplaceinvermont.com
Okemo Field
Bixby RoadLudlow, Vermont 05149