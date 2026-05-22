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B*tch Eat Dog

B*tch Eat Dog

B*tch Eat Dog is a puppet-filled sketch show that uses classical texts, feminist theory, and singing willys to interrogate the gendered ethics of pursuit. Punch and Judy puppets perform a gender swapped adaptation of Moby Dick that explores the fallacies of girlboss feminism. A tradwife named Felicity Groundwater hawks her questionable raw milk wares and ultimately breastfeeds a member of the audience with one of her many pendulous burlap boobs. A new kind of IUD insertion escalates until rats are being shoved down a cervix. The evening is hosted by a hapless, well-intentioned white man who flails wildly as his misguided attempts at allyship lead to a painful realization. CW: violence, sexual assault, puppet nudity.

Plainfield Opera House
$20
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 10 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Open Wide Puppet Co
openwidepuppetco@gmail.com
https://www.makemelissacarter.com/bitcheatdog
Plainfield Opera House
18 High St
Plainfield, Vermont 05667
https://www.plainfieldartsvt.org/