B*tch Eat Dog is a puppet-filled sketch show that uses classical texts, feminist theory, and singing willys to interrogate the gendered ethics of pursuit. Punch and Judy puppets perform a gender swapped adaptation of Moby Dick that explores the fallacies of girlboss feminism. A tradwife named Felicity Groundwater hawks her questionable raw milk wares and ultimately breastfeeds a member of the audience with one of her many pendulous burlap boobs. A new kind of IUD insertion escalates until rats are being shoved down a cervix. The evening is hosted by a hapless, well-intentioned white man who flails wildly as his misguided attempts at allyship lead to a painful realization. CW: violence, sexual assault, puppet nudity.