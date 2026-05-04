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Author and Illustrator Rosemary Wells: In Person at the Pierson Library

Author and Illustrator Rosemary Wells: In Person at the Pierson Library

Enjoy a special opportunity to meet beloved children’s author Rosemary Wells in person!

Please join us in welcoming Rosemary Wells, best known for her Max & Ruby series, Voyage to the Bunny Planet, Moving Up, and her newest book, The Little Chefs. This special event will feature a delightful story time, a fun activity for young readers, and an opportunity to meet the author during a book signing. Books will be available for purchase from our friends at The Flying Pig Bookstore.

Pierson Library
Free
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 9 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pierson Library
8029855124
mhibben@shelburnevt.org
https://piersonlibrary.org

Artist Group Info

Rosemary Wells
mhibben@shelburnevt.org
https://www.rosemarywells.com/
Pierson Library
5376 Shelburne Rd.
Shelburne, Vermont 05482
8029855124
mhibben@shelburnevt.org
https://piersonlibrary.org