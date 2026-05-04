Author and Illustrator Rosemary Wells: In Person at the Pierson Library

Enjoy a special opportunity to meet beloved children’s author Rosemary Wells in person!

Please join us in welcoming Rosemary Wells, best known for her Max & Ruby series, Voyage to the Bunny Planet, Moving Up, and her newest book, The Little Chefs. This special event will feature a delightful story time, a fun activity for young readers, and an opportunity to meet the author during a book signing. Books will be available for purchase from our friends at The Flying Pig Bookstore.