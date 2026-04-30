Annual Members Exhibition at The S.P.A.C.E. Gallery

The S.P.A.C.E. Gallery is proud to announce our 2026 Annual Members Exhibition!

This exhibition featuring 125 local artists, is a reflection of the vibrant community that sustains us. Our members bring a remarkable range of perspectives, materials, and approaches. Their work has continued to shape the spirit and direction of the gallery for the last 16 years. Their participation is not just deeply valued, it is essential to what we offer and share with the broader community.

We invite you to join us in celebrating their creativity, dedication, and vision. This Members Exhibition is both a showcase and a thank you: a moment to gather, connect, and recognize the artists who make S.P.A.C.E. Gallery what it uniquely is.

Exhibition Dates: 5/1 – 6/20

Opening Reception: First Friday May 1st 5-9pm

Please join us for a member mixer for snacks, free drinks and creative connection.

266 Pine St. Suite 105 in The Soda Plant

Burlington, VT 05401