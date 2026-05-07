Ann Wilson: The Voice of Heart & Tripsitter

Ann Wilson, known the world over as a founder and the lead singer-songwriter of the barrier-breaking band Heart, is here to stay. Widely praised among the greatest singers in the history of rock, Ann’s extraordinarily powerful voice has helped form the bedrock of modern music for over five decades, earning record sales of more than 35 million, an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. As one of the first women to front a hard rock band at arena scale, Wilson helped redefine the possibilities for female artists in rock, delivering era-defining hits like “Barracuda,” “Magic Man,” and “Crazy on You.”

In addition to her work with Heart, Wilson has built a dynamic solo career that highlights both her range and restless creative spirit. Her solo albums, including Hope & Glory, Fierce Bliss and Another Door blend rock, folk, and orchestral influences while pairing her unmistakable voice with bold reinterpretations and original material.

She further connects with audiences through her podcast After Dinner Thinks, where she reflects on music, culture, and the artists who have shaped her journey.

In 2026, Wilson unveils her most intimate project to date: In My Voice, a forthcoming documentary directed by Barbara Hall that traces her extraordinary life through rare archival footage, personal journals, and candid storytelling, offering an unprecedented look at the artist behind one of rock’s most enduring voices.