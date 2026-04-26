'An Artist Responds to War' Film Premiere

Join filmmaker Vermont Robbie Leppzer for the World Premiere screening of AN ARTIST RESPONDS TO WAR, a vibrant portrait of Peter Schumann, the visionary founder of the Bread & Puppet Theater, whose six decades of theatrical performance have been forged from a single, searing childhood question: how do we as humans respond to the madness of war and violence?

Born in Nazi Germany and shaped by the brutal reality of war via the aerial bombardments he experienced as a child, Schumann channeled this trauma into one of the most iconic and boundary-breaking theater companies in the world. Bread & Puppet came of age in the Vietnam War street protests of 1960s New York, and grew into its full form on a 250-acre Vermont farm in the 1970s, where the landscape itself became a stage that draws tens of thousands to its epic, large-scale spectacles.

Decades later, as international norms collapse and atrocities unfold in plain sight, Schumann — now 91 and still working with fierce urgency — finds his life's central question more pressing than ever. Drawing on originally shot footage and a remarkable archive of spanning more than 40 years, the film offers an intimate window into the man, his art, and his unbroken faith that creativity can stand against the brutality of power.

In an age desperate for hopeful figures of cultural resistance, AN ARTIST RESPONDS TO WAR is a testament to the radical, enduring idea that art is not a retreat from the world — it is a way of fighting for it.

Following the screening of AN ARTIST RESPONDS TO WAR, which runs 45 minutes, there will be a discussion panel with filmmaker Robbie Leppzer, director of Turning Tide Films, and members of the Bread & Puppet Theater troupe and other guests.

