A Few Fine Gents, Technicolour LTD, and Man Made Tragedies

Stage 33 Live is running a Local Curator series of shows this summer, turning over the room to local heroes and letting them call the shots. The first one is Ezra Holloway's, born and bred just around the corner from Stage 33 live in Saxtons River, Vermont. He's assembled a rousing threefer banger of young rising bands that will bring heat and energy on Sunday, June 7, 2026, starting at 7:00 PM.

A Few Fine Gents is a fusion jam band based in Westchester NY known for improvisational jams and blending genres.

Technicolour LTD is a crunchy Brattleboro band influenced by '90s alt post-rock, post-hardcore, and post-punk.

Man Made Tragedies is a well-established and ambitious power trio known for their live shows of original music that blends punk energy with raw emotion.

This one will be loud.

Tickets are $15 in advance through stage33live.com, or $20 at the door as available. Advance tickets guarantee entry. Only 40 tickets will be sold. Advance sales will close at midnight the day before the show, or when 40 tickets are sold.