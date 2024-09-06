Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Washington Week

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 9/6/24

Season 2024 Episode 36 | 24m 10s

Vice President Harris and former President Trump will soon face off in a televised debate. With less than 60 days until the election, the candidates and their running mates are working to sway swing state voters. Join guest moderator William Brangham, Leigh Ann Caldwell of Washington Post Live, Lisa Desjardins of PBS News Hour and Vivian Salama of The Wall Street Journal to discuss this and more.

Aired: 09/06/24
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 11:16
Washington Week
Will Dick Cheney's support for Harris sway moderate voters
Will Dick Cheney's endorsement of Harris sway moderate Republican voters
Clip: S2024 E36 | 11:16
Watch 10:05
Washington Week
What to expect after the last debate upended the race
What to expect from Trump and Harris after the last debate upended the race
Clip: S2024 E36 | 10:05
Watch 19:53
Washington Week
What are the paths to victory for Harris and Trump?
What are the paths to victory for Harris and Trump?
Clip: S2024 E35 | 19:53
Watch 1:31
Washington Week
Will the Arlington Cemetery controversy damage Trump?
Will the Arlington National Cemetery controversy damage Trump?
Clip: S2024 E35 | 1:31
Watch 24:10
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/30/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/30/24
Episode: S2024 E35 | 24:10
Watch 10:36
Washington Week
How messaging about Trump is landing with voters
How messaging about Trump by his opponents is landing with voters
Clip: S2024 E34 | 10:36
Watch 12:54
Washington Week
Harris made history at the DNC. What’s next?
Harris made history at the DNC. What’s next for her campaign?
Clip: S2024 E34 | 12:54
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/23/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/23/24
Episode: S2024 E34 | 26:46
Watch 7:28
Washington Week
How will Democrats utilize Biden on the campaign trail?
How will Democrats utilize Biden on the campaign trail?
Clip: S2024 E33 | 7:28
Watch 16:40
Washington Week
Why Trump is having a hard time adjusting to a new opponent
Why Trump is having such a hard time adjusting to a new opponent
Clip: S2024 E33 | 16:40
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2024
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2023
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2022
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2021
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2020
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2019
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2018
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2017
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2016
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2015
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2014
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2013
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2012
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2011
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2010
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2008
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1994
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1992
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1987
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1981
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1973
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1972
Watch 24:10
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/30/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/30/24
Episode: S2024 E35 | 24:10
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/23/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/23/24
Episode: S2024 E34 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/16/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/16/24
Episode: S2024 E33 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/9/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/9/24
Episode: S2024 E32 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/2/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 8/2/24
Episode: S2024 E31 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/26/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/26/24
Episode: S2024 E30 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/19/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/19/24
Episode: S2024 E29 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/12/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/12/24
Episode: S2024 E28 | 26:46
Watch 26:47
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/5/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/5/24
Episode: S2024 E27 | 26:47
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/28/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/28/24
Episode: S2024 E26 | 26:46