Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Washington Week

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/12/24

Season 2024 Episode 28 | 26m 46s

This was supposed to be the week that settled President Biden’s political fate. But one press conference and many closed-door meetings later, he’s still twisting in the wind. Join guest moderator Franklin Foer, Mark Leibovich of The Atlantic, Saleha Mohsin of Bloomberg, Ashley Parker of The Washington Post and Ali Vitali of NBC News to discuss this and more.

Aired: 07/12/24
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 19:22
Washington Week
Biden digs in as more Democrats call for him to leave the race
Biden digs in as more Democrats call for him to leave the race
Clip: S2024 E28 | 19:22
Watch 4:52
Washington Week
Does Biden have a path to victory against Trump?
Does Biden have a path to victory against Trump?
Clip: S2024 E28 | 4:52
Watch 14:31
Washington Week
Presidential immunity and the future of American democracy
Presidential immunity and the future of American democracy
Clip: S2024 E27 | 14:31
Watch 9:18
Washington Week
The Supreme Court's polarization and political implications
The Supreme Court's polarization and political implications
Clip: S2024 E27 | 9:18
Watch 26:47
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/5/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/5/24
Episode: S2024 E27 | 26:47
Watch 20:39
Washington Week
Biden's brutal debate and what's next for Democrats
Biden's brutal debate and what's next for Democrats
Clip: S2024 E26 | 20:39
Watch 3:34
Washington Week
Trump's debate lies escape spotlight amid fallout over Biden's performance
Trump's debate lies escape spotlight amid fallout over Biden's performance
Clip: S2024 E26 | 3:34
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/28/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/28/24
Episode: S2024 E26 | 26:46
Watch 13:18
Washington Week
Who has more to prove in the first 2024 debate between Biden and Trump
Who has more to prove in the first 2024 debate between Biden and Trump
Clip: S2024 E25 | 13:18
Watch 10:32
Washington Week
How Biden's debate style changed over the years
How Biden's debate style changed over the years
Clip: S2024 E25 | 10:32
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2024
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2023
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2022
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2021
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2020
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2019
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2018
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2017
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2016
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2015
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2014
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2013
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2012
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2011
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2010
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2008
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1994
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1992
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1987
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1981
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1973
  • Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1972
Watch 26:47
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/5/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 7/5/24
Episode: S2024 E27 | 26:47
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/28/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/28/24
Episode: S2024 E26 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/21/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/21/24
Episode: S2024 E25 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/14/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/14/24
Episode: S2024 E24 | 26:46
Watch 24:09
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/7/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/7/24
Episode: S2024 E23 | 24:09
Watch 24:10
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/31/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/31/24
Episode: S2024 E22 | 24:10
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/24/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/24/24
Episode: S2024 E21 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 5/17/24
Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 5/17/24
Episode: S2024 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/10/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/10/24
Episode: S2024 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/3/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/3/24
Episode: S2024 E18 | 26:45