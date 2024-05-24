Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/24/24

Extras
What Trump is looking for in his running mate
How the outcome of Trump's trial could play on the campaign
What Michael Cohen's testimony means for the prosecution and defense in Trump's trial
House hearing erupts in chaos after 'Fake eyelashes' and 'bleach blonde' comments
Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 5/17/24
Will Biden's move to hold back weapons from Israel open a permanent rift
Where Trump's veepstakes stands after Noem reveals she killed a dog
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/10/24
Biden and Trump look to turn Middle East conflict and campus unrest to their advantage
Gaza war's impact on Israel's potential normalization with Saudi Arabia
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2024
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2023
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2022
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2021
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2020
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2019
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2018
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2017
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2016
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2015
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2014
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2013
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2012
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2011
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2010
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 2008
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1994
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1992
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1987
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1981
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1973
-
Washington Week with The Atlantic Season 1972
Washington Week with the Atlantic full episode, 5/17/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/10/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 5/3/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/26/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/19/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/12/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/5/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/29/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/22/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 3/15/24