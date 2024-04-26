Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 4/26/24

Crucial American military aid is on the way to Ukraine thanks in part to the work of the Speaker of the House. Plus, Donald Trump is on trial for alleged shenanigans related to payoffs to an adult film actress. Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Peter Baker of The New York Times, Laura Barrón-López of PBS NewsHour, David Drucker of The Dispatch and Mara Liasson of NPR to discuss this and more.