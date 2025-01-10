Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

Washington Week

Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/10/25

Season 2025 Episode 2 | 26m 46s

Some of Donald Trump’s most controversial Cabinet picks will be trying to win over the Senate next week. It comes as Trump threatens allies and friends from Denmark to Panama, giving new meaning to “America First.” Join moderator Jeffrey Goldberg, Laura Barrón-López of PBS News Hour, Carl Hulse of The New York Times, Tom Nichols of The Atlantic, and Vivian Salama of The Wall Street Journal to disc

Aired: 01/09/25
Major funding for “Washington Week with The Atlantic” is provided by Consumer Cellular, Otsuka, Kaiser Permanente, the Yuen Foundation, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
Extras
Watch 15:39
Washington Week
If Trump can't deliver, what will the reaction be?
If Trump can't deliver on his promises, what will the reaction be?
Clip: S2025 E2 | 15:39
Watch 8:24
Washington Week
Trump’s threats give new meaning to 'America First'
Trump’s threats against allies give new meaning to 'America First'
Clip: S2025 E2 | 8:24
Watch 12:09
Washington Week
Are any of Trump’s Cabinet picks in trouble?
Are any of Trump’s Cabinet picks in trouble of not being confirmed?
Clip: S2025 E1 | 12:09
Watch 11:49
Washington Week
How Johnson kept his speakership despite some GOP resistance
How Mike Johnson kept his speakership despite some GOP resistance
Clip: S2025 E1 | 11:49
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/3/25
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 1/3/25
Episode: S2025 E1 | 26:46
Watch 15:48
Washington Week
How Arizona went from McCain Republicanism to Trumpism
How Arizona went from McCain Republicanism to Trumpism
Clip: S2024 E52 | 15:48
Watch 8:42
Washington Week
Why Democrats lost and the future of the party
Why Democrats lost the White House and the future of the party
Clip: S2024 E52 | 8:42
Watch 26:46
Washington Week
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/27/24
Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 12/27/24
Episode: S2024 E52 | 26:46
Watch 18:12
Washington Week
How did Musk become the most powerful man in Washington?
How did Elon Musk become the most powerful man in Washington?
Clip: S2024 E51 | 18:12
Watch 5:44
Washington Week
The biggest political surprises of 2024
The biggest political surprises of 2024
Clip: S2024 E51 | 5:44
