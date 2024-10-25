Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Election 2024: Live updates | Live Results | More

Vermont This Week

November 1st, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 4306 | 26m 46s

Updates on the race for Gov. and Lt. Gov.| Two shelters open for families experiencing homelessness | Burlington will examine needle exchange program. Mitch Wertlieb - MODERATOR | Liam Elder-Connors - VERMONT PUBLIC | Calvin Cutler - WCAX | Kevin McCallum SEVEN DAYS

Aired: 10/31/24
Sponsored in part by Lintilhac Foundation and Milne Travel.
Extras
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
October 25, 2024
Funding Vermont’s education system | Voters want answers after property taxes spike
Episode: S2024 E4305 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
October 18, 2024
State to set up 3 family shelters as many lose motel housing
Episode: S2024 E4304 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
October 11, 2024
Did Act 46 work? | FEMA buyout program
Episode: S2024 E4303 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
October 4, 2024
Vermont’s cannabis market | Vermont Catholic Diocese files for bankruptcy
Episode: S2024 E4302 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
September 27, 2024
Pressure builds for Gov to intervene on motel program evictions
Episode: S2024 E4301 | 26:45
Watch 26:41
Vermont This Week
September 20, 2024
Towns urge state to provide options for unhoused residents leaving motels | Cyber scams in Vermont
Episode: S2024 E4252 | 26:41
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
September 13, 2024
EPA calls for major changes to how Vt. regulates water quality on farms | Broadband buildout in Vt.
Episode: S2024 E4251 | 26:46
Watch 24:55
Vermont This Week
September 6, 2024
Vermont Housing Finance Agency’s needs assessment
Episode: S2024 E4250 | 24:55
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
August 30, 2024
UNH Polls | Health insurance costs in Vermont | Vermont’s health care system
Episode: S2024 E4249 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
August 23, 2024
Feds grant Vt. a disaster declaration for July storms | Historic Lyndon covered bridge dismantled
Episode: S2024 E4248 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Vermont This Week Season 2024
  • Vermont This Week Season 2023
  • Vermont This Week Season 2022
  • Vermont This Week Season 2021
  • Vermont This Week Season 2020
  • Vermont This Week Season 2019
  • Vermont This Week Season 2018
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
October 25, 2024
Funding Vermont’s education system | Voters want answers after property taxes spike
Episode: S2024 E4305 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
October 18, 2024
State to set up 3 family shelters as many lose motel housing
Episode: S2024 E4304 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
October 11, 2024
Did Act 46 work? | FEMA buyout program
Episode: S2024 E4303 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
October 4, 2024
Vermont’s cannabis market | Vermont Catholic Diocese files for bankruptcy
Episode: S2024 E4302 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Vermont This Week
September 27, 2024
Pressure builds for Gov to intervene on motel program evictions
Episode: S2024 E4301 | 26:45
Watch 26:41
Vermont This Week
September 20, 2024
Towns urge state to provide options for unhoused residents leaving motels | Cyber scams in Vermont
Episode: S2024 E4252 | 26:41
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
September 13, 2024
EPA calls for major changes to how Vt. regulates water quality on farms | Broadband buildout in Vt.
Episode: S2024 E4251 | 26:46
Watch 24:55
Vermont This Week
September 6, 2024
Vermont Housing Finance Agency’s needs assessment
Episode: S2024 E4250 | 24:55
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
August 30, 2024
UNH Polls | Health insurance costs in Vermont | Vermont’s health care system
Episode: S2024 E4249 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Vermont This Week
August 23, 2024
Feds grant Vt. a disaster declaration for July storms | Historic Lyndon covered bridge dismantled
Episode: S2024 E4248 | 26:46