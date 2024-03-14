Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Vermont Public Specials

Vermont Solar Eclipse 2024: Path to Totality

Season 2024 Episode 3

On April 8th, 2024 a Total Solar Eclipse will pass over northern Vermont. Host Jane Lindholm talks with experts to uncover the science, history, and excitement surrounding this rare astronomical event. Northern Vermont will be in the final path of totality, meaning the moon will appear to completely cover the sun.

Aired: 03/26/24
Extras
Watch 2:18
Vermont Public Specials
PREVIEW: Vermont Solar Eclipse 2024: Path to Totality
Vermont Solar Eclipse 2024: Path to Totality," premieres Wednesday, March 27th.
Preview: S2024 E3 | 2:18
Watch 51:02
Vermont Public Specials
Vermont Gov. Scott's budget address for fiscal year 2025
The governor addresses a joint assembly of the Vermont Legislature.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 51:02
Watch 50:10
Vermont Public Specials
Gov. Phil Scott's 2024 State of the State address
Vermont Governor Phil Scott delivers his 2024 State of the State address.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 50:10
Watch 1:10:34
Vermont Public Specials
An evening with NPR's Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe on the challenges and rewards of reporting. A live event in Vermont.
Episode: S2023 E12 | 1:10:34
Watch 7:08
Vermont Public Specials
Aerial drone views of 2023 Vermont fall foliage
It's fall foliage season in Vermont! Check out these spectacular aerial views.
Episode: S2023 E11 | 7:08
Watch 26:51
Vermont Public Specials
All Things Gardening | guided tour of a Norwich, VT garden
A guided tour of a Norwich, Vermont garden, 53 years in the making.
Episode: S2023 E10 | 26:51
Watch 9:15
Vermont Public Specials
After the Flood: Rebuilding businesses in Montpelier
Examining the enormous amount of flood damage experienced by many in the capital city.
Episode: S2023 E9 | 9:15
Watch 5:33
Vermont Public Specials
Board games build community at this Burlington café
Vermont’s only café dedicated to board games, straddling the Burlington/Winooski border.
Episode: S2023 E7 | 5:33
Vermont Public Specials
Vermont businesses putting their own stamp on vinyl
Vinyl records, once viewed as a relic of the past, have been making a comeback in Vermont.
Episode: S2023 E6
Watch 3:55
Vermont Public Specials
Opposition to a state juvenile treatment facility
Newbury, VT residents oppose a juvenile detention center in their town. Why? What's next?
Episode: S2023 E3 | 3:55
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Vermont Public Specials Season 2024
  • Vermont Public Specials Season 2023
  • Vermont Public Specials Season 2022
  • Vermont Public Specials Season 2021
  • Vermont Public Specials Season 2020
  • Vermont Public Specials Season 2019
Watch 51:02
Vermont Public Specials
Vermont Gov. Scott's budget address for fiscal year 2025
The governor addresses a joint assembly of the Vermont Legislature.
Episode: S2024 E2 | 51:02
Watch 50:10
Vermont Public Specials
Gov. Phil Scott's 2024 State of the State address
Vermont Governor Phil Scott delivers his 2024 State of the State address.
Episode: S2024 E1 | 50:10
Watch 1:10:34
Vermont Public Specials
An evening with NPR's Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe on the challenges and rewards of reporting. A live event in Vermont.
Episode: S2023 E12 | 1:10:34
Watch 7:08
Vermont Public Specials
Aerial drone views of 2023 Vermont fall foliage
It's fall foliage season in Vermont! Check out these spectacular aerial views.
Episode: S2023 E11 | 7:08
Watch 26:51
Vermont Public Specials
All Things Gardening | guided tour of a Norwich, VT garden
A guided tour of a Norwich, Vermont garden, 53 years in the making.
Episode: S2023 E10 | 26:51
Watch 9:15
Vermont Public Specials
After the Flood: Rebuilding businesses in Montpelier
Examining the enormous amount of flood damage experienced by many in the capital city.
Episode: S2023 E9 | 9:15
Watch 3:50
Vermont Public Specials
Monument Farms' Biodigester
Innovative local solutions to climate change through biodigesters.
Episode: S2023 E8 | 3:50
Watch 5:33
Vermont Public Specials
Board games build community at this Burlington café
Vermont’s only café dedicated to board games, straddling the Burlington/Winooski border.
Episode: S2023 E7 | 5:33
Watch 26:46
Vermont Public Specials
Antiques Roadshow VT: Behind the Scenes at Shelburne Museum
Behind the scenes of Antiques Roadshow, as they film 3 episodes at Shelburne Museum in VT.
Episode: S2023 E5 | 26:46
Vermont Public Specials
Vermont businesses putting their own stamp on vinyl
Vinyl records, once viewed as a relic of the past, have been making a comeback in Vermont.
Episode: S2023 E6