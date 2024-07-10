Montpelier businesses face challenges one year after flood

Extras
Housing accessibility, affordability and development in Vermont. Hosted by Jenn White.
Northern Vermont paused in collective wonder during the total solar eclipse.
Talking with families, solo travelers, eclipse chasers, amateur astrologists, scientists.
One of the safest ways to view a total solar eclipse is by using a pinhole viewer.
Demo of various ways to safely watch an eclipse.
Astronomer Mark Breen answers common questions about solar eclipses.
Vermont Solar Eclipse 2024: Path to Totality," premieres Wednesday, March 27th.
The governor addresses a joint assembly of the Vermont Legislature.
Vermont Governor Phil Scott delivers his 2024 State of the State address.
Ayesha Rascoe on the challenges and rewards of reporting. A live event in Vermont.
Can floodplain maps made with AI help protect Vermont from future storms?
Experts uncover the science, history, and excitement surrounding the April 8th eclipse.
It's fall foliage season in Vermont! Check out these spectacular aerial views.
A guided tour of a Norwich, Vermont garden, 53 years in the making.