Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region.

© 2026 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

This Old House

E25 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | Batten Down the Hatches

Season 47 Episode 25 | 23m 42s

Kevin O'Connor visits a North Georgia factory to see how luxury vinyl plank flooring is made, then checks its installation in the Walpole ADU. Zack Dettmore helps build durable MDF wainscoting in the mudroom, and a smart lighting system with wired and wireless switches illuminates the exterior of the renovated ranch and new ADU.

Aired: 05/20/26 | Expires: 06/04/26
Funding for THIS OLD HOUSE is provided by The Home Depot and Renewal By Andersen.
Extras
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E24 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | An Attic ADU
Kevin updates the Walpole Ranch and ADU then visits an attic conversion ADU in Dorchester.
Episode: S47 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E3 | Lexington Modern | The Big Dig
A concrete block wall is built to connect the new mechanical space out front to the old.
Episode: S45 E3 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E4 | Lexington Modern | Engineered for Accessibility
A lally column is replaced by a larger ridge beam for an open kitchen and dining area.
Episode: S45 E4 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E2 | Lexington Modern | Shore We Can
Construction began on the Lexington project. A new energy code affects the construction.
Episode: S45 E2 | 23:42
Watch 4:32
This Old House
Jackie Rebholz
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 4:32
Watch 4:00
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Rita Gurry
Storm stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 4:00
Watch 2:46
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Ernie Johnson
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 2:46
Watch 2:53
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Sand Screening
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 2:53
Watch 2:44
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Jeanne Hulse
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 2:44
Watch 4:46
This Old House
Life After Sandy - Jersey Natives: Kevin & Dave O’Connor
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Clip: 4:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Season 47 | Carolina Comeback
  • Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
  • Lexington / Glen Ridge
  • Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
  • Concord Country Cape
  • Seaside Victorian Cottage
  • This Old House
  • Jamestown Net-Zero House
  • This Old House
  • This Old House Season 36
  • This Old House Season 35
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E24 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | An Attic ADU
Kevin updates the Walpole Ranch and ADU then visits an attic conversion ADU in Dorchester.
Episode: S47 E24 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E23 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | Retro Vibes
Zack is in town to help put up vinyl siding and install a three-panel sliding glass door.
Episode: S47 E23 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E22 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | An ADU Takes Shape
Kevin demos a wall in the primary bedroom while Tom frames an exterior wall.
Episode: S47 E22 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E21 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | Welcome to Walpole
A Walpole ranch gets reimagined with an ADU for aging parents and a smarter family space.
Episode: S47 E21 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E20 | Suburban Victorian | Let it Show
A snowy reveal shows how smart upgrades turned a drafty Needham home into a family hub.
Episode: S47 E20 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E19 | Suburban Victorian | Everything Old is New Again
Kevin and Charlie relocate and rebuild the original built-in China cabinet.
Episode: S47 E19 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E18 | Suburban Victorian | Going Through Customs
Heated floors, custom cabinets, and rebuilt bookcases refresh a historic Needham home.
Episode: S47 E18 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E17 | Suburban Victorian | Foot Traffic
New floors, brick patio, and tile transform a Suburban Victorian renovation in Needham.
Episode: S47 E17 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E16 | Suburban Victorian | Trim and Proper
Tom, Charlie, and Kevin rebuild the back deck with tongue-and-groove_boards.
Episode: S47 E16 | 23:42
Watch 23:42
This Old House
E15 | Suburban Victorian | Getting Our Ducts in a Row
HVAC subs are here to re-duct the house and make the system more efficient.
Episode: S47 E15 | 23:42