E25 | Walpole Ranch with ADU | Batten Down the Hatches

Extras
Kevin updates the Walpole Ranch and ADU then visits an attic conversion ADU in Dorchester.
A concrete block wall is built to connect the new mechanical space out front to the old.
A lally column is replaced by a larger ridge beam for an open kitchen and dining area.
Construction began on the Lexington project. A new energy code affects the construction.
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Storm stories from the Jersey Shore
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Life After Sandy- Storm Stories from the Jersey Shore
Latest Episodes
All
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All
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Season 47 | Carolina Comeback
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Season 46 | Nashville Brick Cottage
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Lexington / Glen Ridge
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Atlanta / Newburyport / Ipswich
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Concord Country Cape
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Seaside Victorian Cottage
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This Old House
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Jamestown Net-Zero House
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This Old House
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This Old House Season 36
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This Old House Season 35
Kevin updates the Walpole Ranch and ADU then visits an attic conversion ADU in Dorchester.
Zack is in town to help put up vinyl siding and install a three-panel sliding glass door.
Kevin demos a wall in the primary bedroom while Tom frames an exterior wall.
A Walpole ranch gets reimagined with an ADU for aging parents and a smarter family space.
A snowy reveal shows how smart upgrades turned a drafty Needham home into a family hub.
Kevin and Charlie relocate and rebuild the original built-in China cabinet.
Heated floors, custom cabinets, and rebuilt bookcases refresh a historic Needham home.
New floors, brick patio, and tile transform a Suburban Victorian renovation in Needham.
Tom, Charlie, and Kevin rebuild the back deck with tongue-and-groove_boards.
HVAC subs are here to re-duct the house and make the system more efficient.