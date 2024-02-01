E15 | Lexington Modern | Judgement Day

Extras
A concrete block wall is built to connect the new mechanical space out front to the old.
A lally column is replaced by a larger ridge beam for an open kitchen and dining area.
Construction began on the Lexington project. A new energy code affects the construction.
The accessible renovation of the mid-century modern home in Lexington, MA is complete.
The homeowners sit down for an interview about their son and Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
The new mechanical room is revealed. In-wall lights are installed at the front ramp.
The elevator cab is built, and audio-visual technologies are explored for accessibility.
Electrical work for the elevator begins and the therapy pool is installed.
Insulation and tile prep is in progress. A motorized multi-slide door is installed.
A lesson on stucco is given, the siding is installed, and patio drainage is addressed.
A custom gutter is built. The neighbor's house, designed by the same architect, is toured.
The original brick is repaired. A ramp is built, and a modern accessible house is toured.
Geothermal pipes are run, wood blocking is installed, and receptacle boxes are replaced.