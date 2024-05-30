Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

PBS NewsHour

May 30, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 152 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the NewsHour, former President Trump is found guilty on all counts in his criminal hush money trial. President Biden gives Ukraine permission to fire U.S. weapons into Russia. Plus, a former senior State Department official on why she resigned in protest of U.S. policy in Gaza.

Aired: 05/29/24 | Expires: 06/29/24
Watch 5:24
PBS NewsHour
MLB recognizes Negro Leagues by adding stats to record books
MLB recognizes Negro Leagues legends by adding their stats to official records
Clip: S2024 E151 | 5:24
Watch 11:54
PBS NewsHour
How open primaries, ranked-choice voting can break gridlock
How open primaries and ranked-choice voting can help break partisan gridlock
Clip: S2024 E151 | 11:54
Watch 8:41
PBS NewsHour
Report exposes boarding school abuse of Native Americans
Sexual abuse of Native American children at boarding schools exposed in new report
Clip: S2024 E151 | 8:41
Watch 6:16
PBS NewsHour
Texas primary race highlights the growing rift within GOP
Far-right challenge to GOP incumbent in Texas highlights growing rift within party
Clip: S2024 E151 | 6:16
Watch 7:32
PBS NewsHour
Alito won't recuse himself from election and Jan. 6 cases
Alito says he won’t recuse himself from election and Jan. 6 cases after flag controversies
Clip: S2024 E151 | 7:32
Watch 5:39
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israeli official expects 7 more months of war
News Wrap: Israeli official expects 7 more months of fighting in Gaza
Clip: S2024 E151 | 5:39
Watch 6:23
PBS NewsHour
How the judge instructed jurors in Trump's trial
How a verdict in Trump's hush money case could sway voters
Clip: S2024 E151 | 6:23
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E151 | 57:46
Watch 7:29
PBS NewsHour
Sudan's civil war brings killings, torture, famine
Millions living through nightmare as Sudan's civil war brings killings, torture, famine
Clip: S2024 E150 | 7:29
Watch 5:48
PBS NewsHour
Pope apologizes for using slur while discussing gay clergy
Pope apologizes for using slur while discussing opposition to gay men in priesthood
Clip: S2024 E150 | 5:48
