Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS NewsHour

May 24, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 146 | 57m 46s

May 24, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 05/23/24 | Expires: 06/23/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and American Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 9:44
PBS NewsHour
U.S. may allow Ukraine to use American weapons inside Russia
U.S. may lift ban on Ukraine using American-supplied weapons to strike inside Russia
Clip: S2024 E145 | 9:44
Watch 5:03
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: U.S. to designate Kenya as a major non-NATO ally
News Wrap: Biden plans to designate Kenya as a major non-NATO U.S. ally
Clip: S2024 E145 | 5:03
Watch 6:23
PBS NewsHour
DOJ files antitrust suit against Ticketmaster, Live Nation
Ticketmaster, Live Nation a monopoly that should be broken up, Justice Department alleges
Clip: S2024 E145 | 6:23
Watch 5:27
PBS NewsHour
Supreme Court rejects South Carolina gerrymandering claim
Supreme Court rejects racial gerrymandering claim in South Carolina
Clip: S2024 E145 | 5:27
Watch 6:44
PBS NewsHour
Controversial flag flown at Alito's beach house, report says
Flag associated with Christian nationalism flown at Alito's beach house, report says
Clip: S2024 E145 | 6:44
Watch 5:02
PBS NewsHour
College leaders grilled over handling of campus protests
College leaders grilled by lawmakers in hearing over handling of campus protests
Clip: S2024 E145 | 5:02
Watch 6:06
PBS NewsHour
Invasive goldfish threaten Great Lakes ecosystem
How massive, feral goldfish are threatening the Great Lakes ecosystem
Clip: S2024 E145 | 6:06
Watch 7:36
PBS NewsHour
'Black Twitter' documentary explores its cultural impact
'Black Twitter' documentary explores its history and cultural impact
Clip: S2024 E145 | 7:36
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
May 23, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 23, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E145 | 56:44
Watch 6:25
PBS NewsHour
Rep. Raskin on urging DOJ to investigate 'big oil'
Rep. Raskin on urging DOJ to investigate 'big oil' for deception on climate change
Clip: S2024 E144 | 6:25
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2024
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
May 23, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 23, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E145 | 56:44
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E144 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 21, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 21, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E143 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E142 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 19, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 19, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E141 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 18, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 18, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E140 | 26:45
Watch 56:46
PBS NewsHour
May 17, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 17, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E139 | 56:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 16, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 16, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E138 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E137 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 14, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 14, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E136 | 57:46