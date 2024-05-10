Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS NewsHour

May 10, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 132 | 57m 46s

May 10, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 05/09/24 | Expires: 06/09/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and American Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 7:33
PBS NewsHour
Capehart and Lewis on fallout of Biden withholding weapons
Capehart and Lewis on the political fallout of Biden withholding some weapons from Israel
Clip: S2024 E132 | 7:33
Watch 10:24
PBS NewsHour
Sudan forces accused of ethnic cleansing in Darfur
Sudan’s paramilitary forces accused of ethnic cleansing, crimes against humanity in Darfur
Clip: S2024 E132 | 10:24
Watch 5:06
PBS NewsHour
Why Boy Scouts of America is changing its name
Why Boy Scouts of America is changing its name
Clip: S2024 E132 | 5:06
Watch 3:57
PBS NewsHour
TRUMP ON TRIAL
TRUMP ON TRIAL
Clip: S2024 E132 | 3:57
Watch 5:09
PBS NewsHour
Israel likely violated humanitarian laws, U.S. report says
Israel likely violated international humanitarian law in Gaza war, U.S. report says
Clip: S2024 E132 | 5:09
Watch 8:35
PBS NewsHour
New book looks at the women who shaped Theodore Roosevelt
'The Loves of Theodore Roosevelt' looks at the women who shaped a future president
Clip: S2024 E131 | 8:35
Watch 8:00
PBS NewsHour
Battery-powered aircraft could lead to greener flight
A look at battery-powered aircraft that could lead transition from fossil-fueled flight
Clip: S2024 E131 | 8:00
Watch 5:25
PBS NewsHour
How a middle school is keeping students off their phones
How a middle school is successfully keeping students off their phones during class
Clip: S2024 E131 | 5:25
Watch 5:18
PBS NewsHour
Asylum proposal would quickly deport ineligible migrants
Biden proposal would expedite deportation of migrants ineligible for asylum
Clip: S2024 E131 | 5:18
Watch 5:55
PBS NewsHour
Stormy Daniels clashes with Trump attorneys during testimony
Stormy Daniels clashes with Trump attorneys during 2nd day of testimony
Clip: S2024 E131 | 5:55
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2024
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E131 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E130 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 7, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 7, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E129 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 6, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 6, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E128 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 5, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 5, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E127 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
May 4, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 4, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E126 | 26:44
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 3, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 3, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E125 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E124 | 57:46
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
May 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E123 | 56:44
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
April 30, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
April 30, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E122 | 57:46