Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS NewsHour

March 27, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 88 | 57m 46s

March 27, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 03/26/24 | Expires: 04/26/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and American Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 2:33
PBS NewsHour
A Brief But Spectacular take on crying in public
A Brief But Spectacular take on crying in public
Clip: S2024 E87 | 2:33
Watch 6:02
PBS NewsHour
Baseball's biggest star entangled in gambling investigation
How baseball's biggest star is entangled in a gambling and theft investigation
Clip: S2024 E87 | 6:02
Watch 7:42
PBS NewsHour
Podcast industry faces challenges after explosive growth
Podcast industry faces challenges after explosive growth
Clip: S2024 E87 | 7:42
Watch 8:21
PBS NewsHour
War reporter Rod Nordland on his memoir and facing death
War reporter Rod Nordland on his memoir 'Waiting for the Monsoon' and facing death
Clip: S2024 E87 | 8:21
Watch 8:42
PBS NewsHour
FAFSA overhaul causes delays for students seeking aid
Troubled rollout of FAFSA overhaul causes major delays for students seeking financial aid
Clip: S2024 E87 | 8:42
Watch 3:52
PBS NewsHour
U.S. presents alternative to Israel’s plan to assault Rafah
Pentagon presents alternative to Israel’s plan to assault Rafah
Clip: S2024 E87 | 3:52
Watch 6:43
PBS NewsHour
Abortion pill access at stake in Supreme Court case
Reproductive rights before Supreme Court again with abortion pill access at stake
Clip: S2024 E87 | 6:43
Watch 4:50
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Russia claims Ukraine connected to Moscow attack
News Wrap: Russian officials attempt to connect Ukraine to Moscow terror attack
Clip: S2024 E87 | 4:50
Watch 3:14
PBS NewsHour
Baltimore bridge collapses after cargo ship rams support
Baltimore bridge collapses after powerless cargo ship rams support
Clip: S2024 E87 | 3:14
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E87 | 57:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2024
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E87 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E86 | 57:46
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
March 24, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 24, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E85 | 26:44
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
March 23, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 23, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E84 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E83 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 21, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 21, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E82 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E81 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E80 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E79 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
March 17, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 17, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E78 | 26:45