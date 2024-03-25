Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

PBS NewsHour

March 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 86 | 57m 46s

March 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 03/24/24 | Expires: 04/24/24
Extras
Watch 6:58
PBS NewsHour
Tamara Keith and Susan Page on Trump's legal issues
Tamara Keith and Susan Page on the political impact of Trump's legal issues
Clip: S2024 E86 | 6:58
Watch 10:16
PBS NewsHour
Families slip into poverty after child tax credit expires
Families slip back into poverty after pandemic-era child tax credit expires
Clip: S2024 E86 | 10:16
Watch 7:48
PBS NewsHour
Fate of abortion pill mifepristone goes before Supreme Court
Future of abortion pill mifepristone will be decided by Supreme Court
Clip: S2024 E86 | 7:48
Watch 5:11
PBS NewsHour
Trump hush money trial set for April 15
Trump hush money trial set for April 15 as N.Y. court reduces fraud bond
Clip: S2024 E86 | 5:11
Watch 6:24
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Moscow terror attack death toll rises to 139
News Wrap: Moscow terror attack death toll rises to 139
Clip: S2024 E86 | 6:24
Watch 4:46
PBS NewsHour
Rift between U.S., Israel widens over cease-fire resolution
Rift between U.S. and Israel widens over U.N. Gaza cease-fire resolution
Clip: S2024 E86 | 4:46
Watch 10:30
PBS NewsHour
Stephen Breyer on new book 'Reading the Constitution'
Stephen Breyer on new book 'Reading the Constitution' and debate over how to interpret it
Clip: S2024 E86 | 10:30
Watch 2:19
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Russians mourn victims of Moscow terror attack
News Wrap: Russia mourns victims of Moscow attack as some suspects charged with terrorism
Clip: S2024 E85 | 2:19
Watch 6:34
PBS NewsHour
How 2024 election could shape the future of abortion rights
Why 2024 may be the most consequential election for reproductive rights in 50 years
Clip: S2024 E85 | 6:34
Watch 6:02
PBS NewsHour
How the Israel-Hamas war has devastated education in Gaza
The devastating effect of the Israel-Hamas war on education in Gaza
Clip: S2024 E85 | 6:02
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
March 24, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 24, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E85 | 26:44
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
March 23, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 23, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E84 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E83 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 21, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 21, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E82 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E81 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E80 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E79 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
March 17, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 17, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E78 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
March 16, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 16, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E77 | 26:44
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E76 | 57:46