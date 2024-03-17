Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

PBS NewsHour

March 17, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 78 | 26m 45s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, with hundreds of thousands of Americans relying on Catholic hospitals, why some people are facing barriers to reproductive health care. Then, we look at concerns over declining support for LGBTQ+ rights, reversing years of increasing support. Plus, how pioneering chemist Stephanie Kwolek followed her passion and invented a revolutionary fiber.

Aired: 03/16/24 | Expires: 04/16/24
Watch 3:02
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Netanyahu calls Schumer’s remarks ‘inappropriate’
News Wrap: Netanyahu says Schumer’s call for new Israeli election is ‘inappropriate’
Clip: S2024 E78 | 3:02
Watch 7:13
PBS NewsHour
How Catholic-run hospitals restrict reproductive health care
Investigation finds policies at Catholic-run hospitals restrict reproductive health care
Clip: S2024 E78 | 7:13
Watch 6:41
PBS NewsHour
What’s behind a decline in U.S. support for LGBTQ+ rights
U.S. support for LGBTQ+ rights is declining after decades of support. Here’s why
Clip: S2024 E78 | 6:41
Watch 5:46
PBS NewsHour
The life and achievements of chemist Stephanie Kwolek
The life and achievements of chemist Stephanie Kwolek, inventor of Kevlar
Clip: S2024 E78 | 5:46
Watch 3:15
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israel conducts airstrikes in central Gaza
News Wrap: Israel conducts airstrikes in central Gaza as aid airdrops continue
Clip: S2024 E77 | 3:15
Watch 6:04
PBS NewsHour
Aviation expert weighs in on the safety of helicopters
Are helicopters safe? Aviation expert weighs in on factors behind notable crashes
Clip: S2024 E77 | 6:04
Watch 6:32
PBS NewsHour
Plastic industry pushed myth of recycling, new report finds
The plastic industry knowingly pushed recycling myth for decades, new report finds
Clip: S2024 E77 | 6:32
Watch 5:56
PBS NewsHour
Conservationists track surge in sharks off Cape Cod’s coast
Conservationists track surge in great white sharks off the coast of Cape Cod
Clip: S2024 E77 | 5:56
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
March 16, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 16, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E77 | 26:44
Watch 8:58
PBS NewsHour
Mayorkas: ‘We have not given up on Congress’ to act
‘We have not given up on Congress’ to act on immigration reform, Mayorkas says
Clip: S2024 E76 | 8:58
