PBS News Hour

March 15, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 74 | 24m 09s

March 15, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 03/14/25 | Expires: 04/14/25
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E254 | 56:45
Watch 4:35
PBS News Hour
What’s causing a multi-day outbreak of deadly tornadoes
What’s causing a multi-day outbreak of deadly tornadoes across the U.S.
Clip: S2025 E74 | 4:35
Watch 3:17
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israeli airstrikes kill 9 people in northern Gaza
News Wrap: Israel hits Gaza with deadly strikes as ceasefire talks remain stalled
Clip: S2025 E74 | 3:17
Watch 6:17
PBS News Hour
How children are being victimized in Sudan’s civil war
Children bear the brunt of violence in Sudan’s brutal civil war, report says
Clip: S2025 E74 | 6:17
Watch 6:02
PBS News Hour
Why Gen Z is ditching college for training in skilled trades
Why many in Gen Z are ditching college for training in skilled trades
Clip: S2025 E74 | 6:02
Watch 6:56
PBS News Hour
Trump targets college, university budgets in DEI crackdown
Trump administration targets college and university budgets in DEI crackdown
Clip: S2025 E73 | 6:56
Watch 6:37
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Senate advances GOP plan to fund government
News Wrap: Senate advances GOP plan to fund government through September
Clip: S2025 E73 | 6:37
Watch 6:08
PBS News Hour
Ethics expert breaks down Trump’s conflicts of interest
Ethics expert breaks down Trump administration’s conflicts of interest
Clip: S2025 E73 | 6:08
Watch 7:45
PBS News Hour
The impact of Trump's slashing of the federal workforce
The history of civil service and the impact of Trump's slashing of the workforce
Clip: S2025 E73 | 7:45
Watch 9:31
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Democratic division over funding bill
Brooks and Capehart on the Democratic division over the stopgap funding bill
Clip: S2025 E73 | 9:31
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E73 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E72 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E71 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E70 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E69 | 57:46
Watch 24:09
PBS News Hour
March 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E68 | 24:09
Watch 24:09
PBS News Hour
March 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E67 | 24:09
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E66 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E65 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
March 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E64 | 56:45