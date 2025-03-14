March 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Trump administration targets college and university budgets in DEI crackdown
News Wrap: Senate advances GOP plan to fund government through September
Critics accuse Trump and others of profiting from their positions
The history of civil service and the impact of Trump's slashing of the workforce
Brooks and Capehart on the Democratic division over the stopgap funding bill
Kim Deal embarks on solo career after decades in The Pixies and The Breeders
Putin responds to U.S.-Ukraine ceasefire proposal with his own demands
Experts analyze Ukraine ceasefire negotiations and what Putin wants from the U.S.
News Wrap: Judge orders Trump administration to rehire thousands fired government workers
March 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode