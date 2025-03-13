March 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Putin responds to U.S.-Ukraine ceasefire proposal with his own demands
Experts analyze Ukraine ceasefire negotiations and what Putin wants from the U.S.
News Wrap: Judge orders Trump administration to rehire thousands fired government workers
Senate Democrats weigh GOP stopgap bill as government shutdown looms
'We can't let Putin declare a win,' Sen. Warner says of ceasefire talks
How the Trump administration's deportation policies have affected migrants and citizens
Trump's EPA announces aggressive rollback of environmental protections
Why Trump and Musk want to audit gold reserves at Fort Knox
Remembering John Feinstein
