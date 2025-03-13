Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

PBS News Hour

March 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 72 | 57m 46s

March 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 03/12/25 | Expires: 04/12/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E254 | 56:45
Watch 3:58
PBS News Hour
Putin responds to ceasefire proposal with his own demands
Putin responds to U.S.-Ukraine ceasefire proposal with his own demands
Clip: S2025 E72 | 3:58
Watch 7:50
PBS News Hour
Experts analyze ceasefire negotiations and what Putin wants
Experts analyze Ukraine ceasefire negotiations and what Putin wants from the U.S.
Clip: S2025 E72 | 7:50
Watch 5:39
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Judge orders Trump to rehire some fired workers
News Wrap: Judge orders Trump administration to rehire thousands fired government workers
Clip: S2025 E72 | 5:39
Watch 4:29
PBS News Hour
Democrats weigh GOP stopgap as government shutdown looms
Senate Democrats weigh GOP stopgap bill as government shutdown looms
Clip: S2025 E72 | 4:29
Watch 3:54
PBS News Hour
'We can't let Putin declare a win,' Sen. Warner says
'We can't let Putin declare a win,' Sen. Warner says of ceasefire talks
Clip: S2025 E72 | 3:54
Watch 7:26
PBS News Hour
How Trump's deportations have affected migrants and citizens
How the Trump administration's deportation policies have affected migrants and citizens
Clip: S2025 E72 | 7:26
Watch 6:03
PBS News Hour
Trump's EPA announces rollback of environmental protections
Trump's EPA announces aggressive rollback of environmental protections
Clip: S2025 E72 | 6:03
Watch 4:01
PBS News Hour
Why Trump and Musk want to audit gold reserves at Fort Knox
Why Trump and Musk want to audit gold reserves at Fort Knox
Clip: S2025 E72 | 4:01
Watch 1:32
PBS News Hour
Remembering John Feinstein
Remembering John Feinstein
Clip: S2025 E72 | 1:32
