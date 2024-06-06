Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

© 2024 Vermont Public | 365 Troy Ave. Colchester, VT 05446

Public Files:
WVTI · WOXM · WVBA · WVNK · WVTQ · WVTX
WVPR · WRVT · WOXR · WNCH · WVPA
WVPS · WVXR · WETK · WVTB · WVER
WVER-FM · WVLR-FM · WBTN-FM

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@vermontpublic.org or call 802-655-9451.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS NewsHour

June 6, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 159 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the NewsHour, 80 years after the Allied invasion, world leaders converge on the beaches of Normandy to mark the D-Day anniversary. Dozens are killed by an Israeli strike on a United Nations school in Gaza. Plus, Attorney General Merrick Garland fires back against Republican attacks on the Justice Department.

Aired: 06/05/24 | Expires: 07/06/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Line, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 8:41
PBS NewsHour
Negotiator reveals shadowy world of hostage rescue in book
Negotiator reveals shadowy world of hostage rescue in new book, 'In the Shadows'
Clip: S2024 E158 | 8:41
Watch 5:53
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Gunman fires shots at U.S. embassy in Beirut
News Wrap: Gunman fires shots at U.S. embassy in Beirut
Clip: S2024 E158 | 5:53
Watch 7:56
PBS NewsHour
D-Day veterans reflect on 80th anniversary of invasion
D-Day veterans return to Normandy for 80th anniversary of Allied invasion
Clip: S2024 E158 | 7:56
Watch 5:11
PBS NewsHour
Current, former employees call for OpenAI transparency
Current, former OpenAI employees warn company not doing enough control dangers of AI
Clip: S2024 E158 | 5:11
Watch 5:54
PBS NewsHour
Boeing's Starliner lifts off after delays and cost overruns
Boeing's Starliner finally lifts off after years of delays and cost overruns
Clip: S2024 E158 | 5:54
Watch 7:32
PBS NewsHour
Democratic, GOP strategists on concerns of undecided voters
Democratic, GOP strategists on problems Biden and Trump face with undecided voters
Clip: S2024 E158 | 7:32
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E158 | 57:46
Watch 9:13
PBS NewsHour
Some universities return to standardized tests in admissions
Why some universities are returning to standardized testing in admissions process
Clip: S2024 E157 | 9:13
Watch 8:47
PBS NewsHour
FDA rejects attempt to use MDMA for PTSD treatment
FDA panel rejects attempt to use psychedelic drug for PTSD treatment
Clip: S2024 E157 | 8:47
Watch 3:40
PBS NewsHour
Modi reelected but party losses could affect his 3rd term
Modi wins 3rd term as India's prime minister, but party losses could affect how he governs
Clip: S2024 E157 | 3:40
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2024
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 5, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E158 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 4, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 4, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E157 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
June 3, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 3, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E156 | 57:46
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
June 2, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
June 2, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E155 | 24:09
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
June 1, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
June 1, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E154 | 24:09
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 31, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 31, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E153 | 57:46
Watch 55:27
PBS NewsHour
May 30, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 30, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E152 | 55:27
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E151 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 28, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 28, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E150 | 57:46
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
May 27, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 27, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E149 | 56:44