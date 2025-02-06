Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

PBS News Hour

February 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 37 | 57m 46s

February 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 02/05/25 | Expires: 03/08/25
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E254 | 56:45
Watch 7:08
PBS News Hour
GOP Sen. Schmitt says 'FBI ripe for real reform'
GOP Sen. Schmitt says 'FBI ripe for real reform' and Patel has the experience to do it
Clip: S2025 E37 | 7:08
Watch 3:32
PBS News Hour
Deadline for federal workers to resign delayed by judge
Deadline for federal workers to resign delayed as Democrats step up fight against Musk
Clip: S2025 E37 | 3:32
Watch 4:38
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Panama's president rejects U.S. canal fee claim
News Wrap: Panama's president rejects U.S. claim of canal transit fee deal
Clip: S2025 E37 | 4:38
Watch 6:35
PBS News Hour
Funding freeze impacts community health, Head Start programs
How the federal funding freeze is impacting community health and Head Start programs
Clip: S2025 E37 | 6:35
Watch 7:22
PBS News Hour
Democracy advocate examines Trump changes to government
Democracy advocate examines how Trump is changing the U.S. government
Clip: S2025 E37 | 7:22
Watch 5:53
PBS News Hour
Trump working to dismantle efforts to fight climate change
Trump aggressively working to dismantle U.S. efforts to fight climate change
Clip: S2025 E37 | 5:53
Watch 7:39
PBS News Hour
Engineers turn to beavers for insights into managing water
Why engineers are turning to beavers for insights into managing water resources
Clip: S2025 E37 | 7:39
Watch 9:01
PBS News Hour
'Poet of Havana' uses music to address pain of politics
'Poet of Havana' uses his music to address pain caused by politics
Clip: S2025 E37 | 9:01
Watch 9:01
PBS News Hour
Alton Brown brings humor to the page in 'Food for Thought'
Alton Brown brings his humor to the page in book of essays, 'Food for Thought'
Clip: S2025 E36 | 9:01
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E36 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E35 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
February 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E34 | 56:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
February 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E33 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
February 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E32 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E31 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E30 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E29 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E28 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E27 | 57:46