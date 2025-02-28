Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

PBS News Hour

February 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 59 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, Trump and Zelenskyy spar in a stunning public display of devolving relations over efforts to negotiate an end to the war Russia started. The Trump administration slashes more government jobs, including weather forecasters, as judges put a halt to some of the mass firings. Plus, Brooks and Capehart give their analysis on another turbulent week in Washington.

Aired: 02/27/25 | Expires: 03/30/25
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E254 | 56:45
Watch 7:30
PBS News Hour
In clash with Zelenskyy, Trump deepens diplomatic rift
In clash with Zelenskyy, Trump deepens diplomatic rift over Russia's war in Ukraine
Clip: S2025 E59 | 7:30
Watch 5:21
PBS News Hour
Lawler on Zelenskyy-Trump clash: 'Only winner was Putin'
'The only winner was Putin': GOP Rep. Lawler says after Trump's argument with Zelenskyy
Clip: S2025 E59 | 5:21
Watch 7:30
PBS News Hour
Historian analyzes devolving U.S.-Ukraine relations
Historian analyzes devolving relations between U.S. and Ukraine after Oval Office spat
Clip: S2025 E59 | 7:30
Watch 4:58
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: First phase of Israel-Hamas ceasefire ending
News Wrap: First phase of Israel-Hamas ceasefire ending as talks for second continue
Clip: S2025 E59 | 4:58
Watch 5:26
PBS News Hour
DOGE continues hollowing of workforce after firing 30,000
DOGE continues to hollow federal workforce after already firing more than 30,000
Clip: S2025 E59 | 5:26
Watch 3:44
PBS News Hour
Scientific impact of cuts to NOAA, National Weather Service
The scientific impact of Trump's cuts to NOAA and the National Weather Service
Clip: S2025 E59 | 3:44
Watch 9:22
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's altercation with Zelenskyy
Brooks and Capehart on the implications of Trump's altercation with Zelenskyy
Clip: S2025 E59 | 9:22
Watch 7:52
PBS News Hour
Fernanda Torres on emotion behind role in 'I'm Still Here'
Oscar nominee Fernanda Torres on the emotion behind her role in 'I'm Still Here'
Clip: S2025 E59 | 7:52
Watch 0:30
PBS News Hour
Preview: President Donald Trump's 2025 address to Congress
PBS News will have special coverage of President Donald Trump's 2025 address to Congress on March 4.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E58 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E57 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E56 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E55 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
February 23, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 23, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E54 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
February 22, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 22, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E53 | 26:44
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
February 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E52 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E51 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 19, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E50 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E49 | 57:46