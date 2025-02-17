Vermont Public is independent, community-supported media, serving Vermont with trusted, relevant and essential information. We share stories that bring people together, from every corner of our region. New to Vermont Public? Start here.

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: See school closures and delays for Vermont and neighboring counties.

PBS News Hour

February 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 48 | 57m 46s

February 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 02/16/25 | Expires: 03/19/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E254 | 56:45
Watch 7:00
PBS News Hour
Doc exposes horrifying abuse of Native children in Canada
'Sugarcane' exposes horrifying abuse of Native children in Canadian schools
Clip: S2025 E48 | 7:00
Watch 7:49
PBS News Hour
European leaders scrambling as U.S. nears Russia talks
European leaders are left scrambling as U.S. nears talks with Russia on Ukraine
Clip: S2025 E48 | 7:49
Watch 7:20
PBS News Hour
How Trump’s second term looks like some autocracies
How the start of Trump’s second term looks like some autocracies
Clip: S2025 E48 | 7:20
Watch 4:30
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Delta flight crashes in Toronto injuring 8 people
News Wrap: Delta flight crashes in Toronto, injuring at least 8 people
Clip: S2025 E48 | 4:30
Watch 8:39
PBS News Hour
Trump's mass firings impact basic functions of government
'Chaos and confusion' as Trump's mass firings impact the basic functions of government
Clip: S2025 E48 | 8:39
Watch 5:40
PBS News Hour
Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon uncertain as deadline looms
On the ground with U.N. forces in Lebanon as Israeli withdrawal deadline looms
Clip: S2025 E47 | 5:40
Watch 5:18
PBS News Hour
What’s behind online romance scams and who is most at risk
What to know about the groups behind online romance scams and who is most at risk
Clip: S2025 E47 | 5:18
Watch 2:31
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Rubio reaffirms Trump’s Gaza takeover plan
News Wrap: Rubio reaffirms Trump’s Gaza takeover plan on trip to Israel
Clip: S2025 E47 | 2:31
Watch 4:49
PBS News Hour
Canada will ‘never’ be a U.S. state, foreign minister says
‘We will never be a colony,’ Canadian foreign minister says to Trump’s 51st state remarks
Clip: S2025 E47 | 4:49
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
February 16, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 16, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E47 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
February 15, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 15, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E46 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E45 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E44 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E43 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E42 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E41 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
February 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E40 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
February 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E39 | 26:44
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E38 | 57:46